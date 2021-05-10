Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.