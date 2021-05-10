Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.