Piper Sandler Increases Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.43.
Envista stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $46.52.
In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.