Piper Sandler Increases Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Envista stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

