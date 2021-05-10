Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 86,340 Shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magal Security Systems were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAGS stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.10. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Separately, TheStreet cut Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

