Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 160.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

EOG stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

