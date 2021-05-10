Cwm LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.