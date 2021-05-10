Cwm LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $432,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $149.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

