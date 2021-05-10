Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVTA opened at $29.95 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

