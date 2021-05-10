MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $41.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.09.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.