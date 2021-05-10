Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

