Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €24.18 ($28.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 120.90. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 12-month high of €23.30 ($27.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.53 and a 200 day moving average of €17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.