Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €24.18 ($28.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 120.90. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 12-month high of €23.30 ($27.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.53 and a 200 day moving average of €17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

