Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.07 ($105.96).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12-month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

