Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

