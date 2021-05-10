Strs Ohio Sells 23,290 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,291,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $166.37 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $167.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.