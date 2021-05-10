Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 114 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

ETR stock opened at $108.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

