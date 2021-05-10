Cwm LLC Has $265,000 Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cwm LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 705.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

