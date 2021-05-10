12,718 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of News by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

