Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $386,000 Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $11,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

