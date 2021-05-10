AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a PE ratio of 506.33 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

