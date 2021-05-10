Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $403,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

GPC stock opened at $133.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

