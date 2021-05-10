Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,034 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $6,759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $58.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42.

