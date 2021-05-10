Cwm LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

HTA stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

