Morgan Stanley Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $206.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.63.

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.63. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

