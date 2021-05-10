Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

