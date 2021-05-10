FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Cut by Truist Securiti

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $76.49 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

