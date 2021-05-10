Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Sells $383,418.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BOKF opened at $90.97 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

