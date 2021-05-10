Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.95.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $568.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.