Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Land Securities Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

LSGOF stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

