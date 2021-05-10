Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.46 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.