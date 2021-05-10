Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Sells $583,449.60 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50.

Crown stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

