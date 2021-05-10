AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,642 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

