AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.