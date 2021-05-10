State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.91 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

