Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 17.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

