State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

