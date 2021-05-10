Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.64 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

