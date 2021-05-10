Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $159,000 in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $8,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 671,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,741,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $6.67 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.