Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $104.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

