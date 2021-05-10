Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHT opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $910.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $104.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

