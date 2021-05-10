Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

