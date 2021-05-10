Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,100 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 45.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

