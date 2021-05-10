Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $16,039,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

