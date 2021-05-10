Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,036 shares of company stock worth $3,005,091. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

