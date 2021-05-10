Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $38.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.51 million and the lowest is $38.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $153.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,992 shares of company stock worth $10,596,921. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

