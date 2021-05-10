Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,382 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 178,112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

