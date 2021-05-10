State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,049 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

