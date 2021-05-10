State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,977 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

TopBuild stock opened at $223.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

