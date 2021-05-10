AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDR. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

BATS FLDR opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.