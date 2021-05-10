Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $116.12.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.