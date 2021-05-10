Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.38 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

